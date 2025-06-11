Eindhoven Pride theme known: Rainbow Revolution

From 14 June to 22 June, the second edition of Eindhoven Pride will take place. This year’s theme is ‘Rainbow Revolution’.

Eindhoven Pride celebrates the queer community in Eindhoven. That celebration kicks off with the Pride Parade through downtown, ending at Stadhuisplein where the free Pride Vibes festival takes place. There, the official Pride theme song by Eindhoven artist Do will also premiere.

The theme Rainbow Revolution represents ‘a powerful celebration of resilience, visibility and pride’. Benjamin Ector, chairman of Eindhoven Pride, says: “Rainbow Revolution is about daring to be visible – together, with heads held high. It is not a protest out of anger, but a movement out of love”.

After the kickoff of Eindhoven Pride, events such as exhibitions, sports and parties will be organised in various places in Eindhoven during the week.

For more information: https://www.eindhovenpride.nl

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob