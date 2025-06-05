De Bergen students propose ‘floating tram’

In which city do you want to live in the future? Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem questioned the Eindhoven children. Students from primary school de Bergen got to work and devised a ‘floating tram’, which would be more economical and better for the environment. Indeed, they won the design competition ‘Your Eindhoven of the Future’

More than five hundred students participated in the competition, and more than one hundred designs were submitted. Five ideas made it to the final. During that final, Dijsselbloem explained why he had asked the children for their vision of the city of the future.

“We talk about the future of Eindhoven in many places and with many people, but in twenty, thirty years the city will be yours. And that’s why your wishes are the most important thing,” said the mayor.

The floating tram of Tinus, Gijs, Donny, and Eymen from primary school, De Bergen, came out as the winners. It would be a solution to the increasing crowds and traffic problems in the city. The tram is quiet, economical, better for the environment and ensures a greener and more livable Eindhoven. As a prize, the students and their entire class will receive a creative workshop at De Ontdekfabriek on Strijp-S.

Audience Award

Not only did the primary school of Bergen fall in the prizes. An audience award was also presented. With 114 votes, Alisa, Babette, Annelies, Anaisha and Sofie from primary school De Vuurvlinder took that prize. With the plan ‘The deeper you go, the more boring it gets. Their idea is that all boring things like cars and schools move underground. At the same time, swimming pools and football fields remain above ground. They, too, can take a creative workshop with the whole class at De Ontdekfabriek.

Top040

According to the organisation, the mayor was impressed. “We take the ideas to the final round of ‘The Eindhoven of the Future’, the forty best ideas will be our ‘Top040’. Next year there will be another municipal election and hopefully the parties will use all the ideas for their plans”, says Dijsselbloem.

Source: Studio040