Creative sector demands pluck from city politicians

The creative workspace in Eindhoven is under severe pressure. A letter from sixteen creative centres addressed to the municipality express the fear that, without structural solutions, the city’s creative activity will collapse. The group, united in the De Creative Layer network, is calling on the city council to take action. “Courage is needed,” they say.

According to The Creative Layer, at least 37,000 square meters — about five soccer fields of creative workspace in the city – will disappear within the next two years. Another 14,700 square meters are in jeopardy, according to the authors of the letter.

Eindhoven presents itself internationally as a design city, yet the letter claims that the creative base is on the verge of collapse. Spaces where creative professionals can work are in danger of disappearing due to high rents, temporary contracts, and urban development projects.

They cite the imminent departure of Foundation We Are from Strijp-S and the uncertain future of Microlab and Sectie-C as examples. Rents have also risen sharply at Plan-B, causing makers to leave.

Expansion

“What is really missing is a structural establishment policy that gives startup makers space and perspective, and enables established parties to facilitate that space or expand,” the letter says.

Expansion is a sore point that the sector sees. “If established creators can move to a place that matches their stage of development, spots will become available for the middle segment. Then, the middle segment can move up, creating space for newcomers. Due to the lack of advancement opportunities, the entire creative chain in the city is stalled.

Guts

“Creativity requires space to create, experiment, and fail,” the initiators state. The Creative Layer itself comes up with some proposals. Among other things, they advocate for a structural studio policy. They also want subsidy schemes that are easily accessible, especially for beginning creators.

“As a city, we say we want a creative ecosystem, and that takes guts. We demonstrate this as a sector through initiatives and steps to support start-ups, but we must do more. Experimentation is not a luxury; it is a vital part of a vibrant city. Together with you, we are ensuring that Eindhoven remains the Design City. For this, we need your courage.”

The letter is signed by KEVN, ZERO ZES, Plug in City, Section-C, We Are Foundation, Kade Clubhouse, Microlab, Microstad, Make Eindhoven, Hallenweg, Spoor K, T56, Residency for the People, Strijp-R, De GRRRAGE, and Plan-B.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan