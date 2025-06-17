Contaminated soil excavated

Roadwork took place on Monday on the verge along Planetenlaan in Son en Breugel. Excavator operator Mark is busy scraping off contaminated soil after a full slurry tanker exploded here a few weeks ago. Thousands of litres of dirty sludge smeared the roadway and the verge.

Subsequent investigations revealed mineral oils in the manure, the council reports. These are substances derived from petroleum that can be harmful to the environment. Therefore, this week, at the Environmental Protection Agency Southeast Brabant (OZOB) request, the soil will be excavated to a depth of around twenty centimetres and disposed of as waste for destruction.

The contaminated sand is being taken to the waste processor Strukton in Utrecht. Mark states, “Clean soil will be brought in, so people need not worry. Public health is not at risk.” When a man on a bicycle hears this, he nods approvingly. “That’s good to hear. I didn’t know what they were doing here.”

Unpleasantly surprised

Disappointing. This is how councillor Steven Grevink describes the revelation that the manure is contaminated. Speaking to Studio040, he said: “I was unpleasantly surprised. It is already bad enough that a slurry tanker has come apart at this location, but now we face contamination, which is particularly unfortunate.”

Due to the accident with the slurry tanker at the Planetenlaan-Piet Heinlaan roundabout on 9 May, a large quantity of manure ended up in the natural environment. The liquid substance was subsequently sent for testing, which revealed the presence of harmful substances. “The fire brigade had to not only clean everything up, but we are also left dealing with the aftermath,” said Grevink.

‘Perpetrators’

A couple living nearby is aware of what has transpired. “A few weeks ago, there was quite a bang. The entire roundabout and road surface were covered in a filthy sludge. That has since been cleaned up nicely. I was wondering what they were up to now…”

They look somewhat concerned after hearing that a contaminating liquid substance has leaked. “Oh dear, that’s not good,” the woman responds. “But the ground is being excavated and taken away? That is good news.” Her husband adds, “If nature hasn’t suffered, then that’s okay. Although I do hope that the costs can be recovered from the ‘perpetrators’.”

Traffic Warden

According to crane operator Mark, work is being carried out around peak times, as this is a busy intersection with a lot of traffic. To ensure everything runs smoothly, traffic warden Gerrit is present. He is having a quiet morning. “Because work mainly takes place on the verge, I don’t have to do much. That’s not always the case.”

He recounts dangerous situations in similar work. “People sometimes react particularly antisocially and put themselves and others at risk. And I’m talking about motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. You know, our assistance is not called upon for nothing. It’s all to optimise safety.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh