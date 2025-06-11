Construction pilot plant for light chips starts this year at HTC

Construction of a pilot plant for photonic chips will begin late this year. The plant is largely funded by the Netherlands and Europe. The investment amounts to €153,000,000. With the innovative and energy-efficient chips, data can be sent much faster in the near future.

The factory to rise on High Tech Campus (HTC) will be about 10,000 square metres and will have a 1,200-square-metres clean room. The location, HTC, is no big surprise. Earlier, research institute TNO told Studio040 that it was a ‘logical location’.

The factory will produce photonic chips on a large scale. These are chips that do not work with electricity like most chips, but with lasers. This allows them, while using much less energy, to transmit data much faster. The technology is of great interest for applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 6G, medical technology and military applications, among others.

Large scale

Developing the technology is one challenge – one in which the Netherlands, and the Eindhoven region in particular, is leading the way. But producing the chips on a large scale is another challenge. To master that, the pilot plant is being built.

“This pilot plant is a big change for Dutch companies and the future earning capacity of our country. It is an important part of a powerful ecosystem in photonic chips with which the Netherlands can distinguish itself globally”, TNO director Ton van Mol said.

Investment

The investment of €153,000,000 is being made from the EU Chip Act, PhotonDelta, the Dutch ministries of Defense and Economic Affairs and TNO. In addition, High Tech Campus itself is investing in the building and clean room.

Construction of the plant will begin in the last quarter of 2025.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob