City wants to fill over 20 vacant lots in WoensXL

In the coming months, local entrepreneurs, artists, and other individuals will have the opportunity to lease retail spaces at a reduced price in Shopping Center Woensel. Last week, the go-ahead was given for the initiative. There are a total of 20 vacant properties to be filled.

Filling the vacant retail spaces should give the shopping centre a first push in the right direction as it prepares for its major transformation into “Stadshart Woensel.” Maruja Gutierrez of Volop Brabant says so. Volop Brabant has been commissioned to place local initiatives in the vacant spaces.

For about 12 years, Volop Brabant has been filling vacant stores with local initiatives. It started in Den Bosch, and more and more municipalities have joined since then. The Municipality of Eindhoven is Volop’s eighth client.

According to Gutierrez, it is especially important that the initiatives are local and cause a stir. “Many people have ideas that excite them, and they take the first step. For example, for Winkelcentrum Woensel, we are talking to a young entrepreneur who already owns a business with an online store, but who is excited to open his own store.”

Grant

Gutierrez is more than happy to offer them that space. “For example, we gave a building to Eindhoven artist Peer Rereta. He doesn’t just paint; he also teaches workshops, and you can stop by to have him draw your caricature.” This helps the other retailers in the mall as well. “You can see the influx developing.”

Moreover, local initiators can distinguish themselves in view of Stadshart Woensel’s development. The shopping centre is undergoing a major transformation and must become more than just a shopping centre. Indeed, Stadshart must acquire a social identity.

Grow

“There are going to be 3,000 new homes built here. A lot is going to be happening. So, while you’re here, there will likely be a lot of construction and remodeling around you. But that is precisely why we are operating here. We want to continue to attract people, and we can offer favourable conditions. Those who move into vacant properties often only have to pay for water, gas, electricity, and municipal taxes, and sometimes a small rent. That makes it a really good opportunity to grow.”

Image

Gutierrez says that, before the major redevelopments begin, the city centre must develop its own image.

“With just a Kruidvat and an Action, you won’t achieve that.” At least the shopping centre has no complaints about popularity, with some 20 empty stores being considered for a new user. “We have 120 initiators who have signed up. In the coming weeks, we will talk with them and the property owner to see who gets a place.”

It is unclear how long new residents of Winkelcentrum Woensel can stay in a property. That’s part of the concept; we don’t use rental contracts anymore. In Den Bosch, however, I have people who have been in a building for two years; it varies from case to case.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan