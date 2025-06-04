City breathes guitar music during Bridge Festival

Many guitar sounds came your way during the third edition of Bridge Guitar Festival. For five days, Eindhoven was the mecca for guitar lovers. “It’s more than an instrument. It’s a feeling”.

The city as the stage for a large guitar festival, which attracted 23,000 visitors last year. According to Tom Ketelaar of organiser Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, it doesn’t come out of the blue. “Eindhoven is traditionally a rock city for a reason. I think we still are. Even if you look at the share of local and regional bands that perform at the festival. The guitar has become an indispensable part of it”.

Small and big names

More than 90 musicians performed throughout the city. In Muziekgebouw, but also on Wilhelminaplein and in LAB-1. From rock, jazz, metal and world music to classical music, with guitars. From musicians who are at the beginning of their careers to established names such as guitarist Dweezil Zappa, son of the late world star Frank Zappa. There was also a guitar fair and top guitarists gave masterclasses to visitors.

This wide range was a reason for visitors to come from far and wide. “I’m from London”, one visitor says. “I’m from Ghent”, another adds. “I’m here with the dad of one of my best friends, for Living Colour. The first time I’m going to see them live. He’s a huge fan and I’m a guitarist myself. So I thought, that can only be fun”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob