Chris Dams is the new chair of D66 Eindhoven

Chris Dams is the new faction leader of D66 in the Eindhoven municipal council. He takes over immediately from Jorien Migchielsen, who is stepping down from this role as she will not continue as a council member after this council period.

The Eindhoven D66 faction unanimously elected Chris Dams (35) as the new chair on Monday. He succeeds Jorien Migchielsen, who announced her departure at the end of May. “The social-liberal voice of D66 is important for our city. I look forward to building a strong, visible faction in the municipal council with energy and conviction as faction leader,” Dams commented on his election.

Migchielsen will remain active as a council member but is stepping down as chair. She will shortly begin a new job with the municipality of Helmond. Until the elections, she will continue to serve as a council member, but she is handing over the chairmanship immediately to her colleague: “I have great confidence in handing the chairmanship over to Chris. I am convinced that D66 in Eindhoven is in good hands with him.”

Dams is a born and bred Eindhoven resident and has been a member of the municipal council since 2022. He primarily focuses on issues related to affordable housing and education. In addition, Dams works as a mathematics teacher.

The D66 faction currently holds five seats in the Eindhoven municipal council. They are also represented in the city administration by Robert Strijk (alderman) and Janneke van Kessel (city envoy).

Chris Dams will act as the new faction leader from the next council meeting.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh