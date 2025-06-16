Cabinet support for Eindhoven housing project around Fellenoord

The government is going to lend a hand to build homes around the Fellenoord more quickly. This means that The Hague will bear part of the financial risks.

According to Eindhoven’s Dagblad, Eindhoven would be the first pilot municipality for this form of government support. It concerns a type of fund that is called ‘ground facility’ in The Hague. The government wants to encourage municipalities to actively buy land and real estate for the benefit of housing construction.

Eindhoven has already bought five office buildings around the Fellenoord. That has cost tens of millions. The offices are being demolished to make way for residential towers.

The station area will undergo a metamorphosis over the next fifteen years. A new city district will be built with 7,000 homes, a green city boulevard and an underground bus station.

Eindhoven alderperson Stijn Steenbakkers is pleased with the opportunities that are now emerging to buy up real estate in the area. “A bigger budget makes a huge difference.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas