Apartment complex Aalsterweg surrounded and evacuated

An apartment complex on the Aalsterweg in Eindhoven was surrounded by police officers for hours on Wednesday evening. Residents had to leave the complex. The police raided an apartment, where ultimately no one was found.

The police entered the building late at night. The people who were in the apartment had to go outside. They were frisked by officers before they were allowed to leave the building. Residents who arrived at the building were also not allowed to enter.

Bulletproof vests

About twelve police cars came to the apartment building, officers with bulletproof vests stood around the complex and the area was cordoned off with tape. Officers had their hands full with people who tried to get under the tape on bicycles or on foot to continue their way. Discontent The action took hours, to the dissatisfaction of residents. Eventually, the police decided to break open a door on the second floor. Officers with helmets and bulletproof shields went inside. There appeared to be no one in the apartment. Just after half past twelve, all the police left again. What exactly the police were looking for is not clear.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez