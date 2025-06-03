Anne is the new Junior City Poet

Seventeen-year-old Anne van den Berg from Meerhoven has been elected as the Junior City Poet of Eindhoven. In addition to a cash prize of 250 euros, she will receive coaching to develop her skills further and will also be able to publish a poetry collection.

What do you like to write about?

It varies quite a lot. I mainly write when I experience something, feel something, or read something. What I enjoy most is writing about small things that people don’t usually notice, but are still fun. Take, for example, a pen; people don’t think about what kind of pen they use, but there are very different pens with which to write.

What does poetry and the title of junior city poet mean to you?

For me, poetry is like reciting a little story. Initially, you want to tell someone something, but you really want to make them feel something. The title of junior city poet means an opportunity to grow in my writing. I’m also receiving coaching now, which I find nice.

When did you start writing poetry?

I have been writing for as long as I can remember. In Year 3, I picked up a pen and started creating little stories. You couldn’t call them proper poems, but as you age, you start to play a bit more with sentences, and then they begin to take on more substance.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

I think Iris Penning, the former city poet of Eindhoven, writes lovely poems. I got to know her better during the competition and learned things from her. Nevertheless, I prefer to keep my poems as close to myself as possible and continue writing them as always.

How do you come up with ideas for poems?

I don’t overthink when writing a poem; I jot down the first thought and then develop it further. I follow my intuition first, which determines the poem’s feeling, and then I build on that so it sounds nice and is pleasant to follow. I hear a word, something happens, I see something, which becomes the basis for a new little poem.

Do you think more young people should take up poetry?

I believe that young people should take up poetry. As a teenager, writing helps immensely with understanding your emotions and thoughts. I think many peers are put off by the fear that it must be good, but that is not the case. You can see it best as an alternative to a diary. Let your poems serve as an outlet for yourself.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh