‘American bicycle swarm’ draws attention to dangerous traffic situations

Cycling a mapped out route through the city with as many cyclists as possible to check safety together. That’s the idea behind the first “bike swarm” organised on Sunday 29 June in Eindhoven.

The Fietszwerm, bicycle swarm, is derived from the American concept of ‘Critical Mass’. In the US, cycling is not as natural as in the Netherlands. There are hardly any bicycle paths there and many life-threatening situations for cyclists in traffic. As a protest against this, as many cyclists as possible come together as a group to cross an intersection, for example.

In the Netherlands the situation is much better, but far from perfect, according to organisation Fietszwerm040 (bike swarm040). In front of the entrance to De Heuvel Galerie parking garage there is an unclear situation, according to Lamb. “The motorists come from below and only see the cyclists at the last moment. The other way around, too: the cyclists don’t see the cars coming. Nobody knows what to do”.

Great turnout

The cyclists who will form the swarm together will gather on Sunday at noon at cycling cafe Cyklist before cycling a lap through Eindhoven. The route will include Torenallee, Frederiklaan, Kerkstraat and Tongelresestraat. The organisation hopes for a large turnout. Lamb: “I expect at least 50 participants. Several organisations, such as Fietsmaatjes (bike buddies) Eindhoven and certain bicycle stores, have already signed up. With individual registrations added, it will probably be even more”. Indeed, cyclists who want to join spontaneously are also welcome.

DJ

The action serves as a kind of protest, but Lamb says the atmosphere is not missing. “We have also arranged for a DJ to play pleasant music from a cargo bike. That will make the group stand out even more and hopefully make passersby curious about what we are doing”. Lamb hopes for many different participants, but he gets especially excited about cargo bikes and pillion bikes (with a rider and passenger side by side). “Those can demonstrate well that the bike lanes are too narrow in many places in the city. If the whole swarm cycles along those stretches we create the awareness that is badly needed”.

