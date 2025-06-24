Boomgaardt first woman to lead Oranje-Rood men

Of course, it is pretty special. Ageeth Boomgaardt is, after all, only the third female coach in the history of Dutch men’s hockey. She considers her appointment at top-tier Oranje-Rood to be nothing unusual. “The fact that I am a woman is unimportant; I should be judged on the results I achieve with my teams.”

However, Boomgaardt (52) cannot ignore the fact that she now joins a select group alongside Alyson Annan (Amsterdam) and Marieke Dijkstra (SCHC and Voordaan), who have also coached men’s teams. “We shouldn’t make it bigger than it is. When Oranje-Rood approached me, I was enthusiastic straight away. I know the club and am aware of their ambition. I am ambitious too, so we reached an agreement quite quickly. There are plenty of challenges here. We want to reach the play-offs at a minimum this coming season.”

A man coaching a women’s team is seen as quite usual, but some people still find it odd the other way around. Boomgaardt: “Many media outlets emphasise it, but I don’t point out it. I have certainly earned my stripes in hockey. As a player, but also as a coach.” Boomgaardt was responsible for the first women’s team at Oranje-Zwart (the predecessor of Oranje-Rood) from 2008 to 2013 and achieved promotion to the top league during that time.

Back to the top

Alongside Boomgaardt, Thijs Bams is also new on the bench at Oranje-Rood. The former player is hanging up his hockey stick for good and will continue as an assistant coach. “I think we form a great team with the rest of the staff,” Boomgaardt reflects. “Everyone is extremely ambitious and wants to do their best. In recent years, Oranje-Rood has missed the playoffs too often, so it’s time we re-establish ourselves at the top of the Netherlands.”

According to her account, the new coach of the Eindhoven hockey pride has been approached before with the question of whether she would like to coach a men’s team, but until now, she has always declined. Boomgaardt: “I never seriously considered it, but then the request from Oranje-Rood came, and I thought, ‘maybe this is the right moment.’ I look forward to using my know-how to add a new chapter together.”

Physical Differences

The difference between men’s and women’s hockey is less significant than many think. Boomgaardt: “That’s right, eleven against eleven with a ball and a stick. Moreover, the team processes are not different either. However, physical differences affect the tactics of the game. For instance, most men can play a long ball, which is less common among women. As a result, you have to position yourself differently defensively and offensively.”

Boomgaardt, a 195-time international active in two Olympic Games, was known as a player for her drag flick, with which she scored many goals. However, she will no longer demonstrate this during training. “I think my body will protest,” she laughs. “We have Toon Siepman for that. I will mainly focus on the bigger picture and hope to elevate the team to a higher level. The period of getting to know each other is almost over. Now we will start building a new team. The real work begins on 25 August!”

