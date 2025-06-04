Activists smear TU/e building over University’s ties to Israeli institutions

Demonstrators on Tuesday smeared the administration building of Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) with red paint. This as an indictment of the University’s ties to the Israeli arms industry.

The EindhovenStudents4Palestine protesters report that the action is a result of the University’s failure to address “critical ethical concerns about the ongoing genocide in Gaza” for nearly two years.

Israeli government is currently committing gross human rights violations in Gaza. A war has been raging there for more than a year and a half. Israel’s violence in Gaza has been labelled genocide by human rights organisations, a United Nations commission and an increasing number of experts.

According to a study cited by the activists, TU/e collaborates with Israeli organisations in the development of quantum technology, among other things.

The University considers the brutal violence perpetrated by Israeli government in Gaza no reason to cut ties with institutions in the country.

Studio040 already reported in early 2024 that the university maintained ties with institutions in Israel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob