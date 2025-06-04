A plaque as result of fall of former Prime Minister Balkenende

It is an iconic moment, the fall of a skate board of Jan Peter Balkenende on Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven in May 2006. A number of teenagers wanted to give the then Prime Minister a lesson in skating and that ended with a serious slip. One that is immortalised 19 years later with a plaque on that particular square. “It is meant as a tribute to Balkenende and his fantastic fall”, initiator Rens says.

Rens van de Plas creates remarkable works of art for public spaces for De Dienst (the service, an activist artists’ collective). “The fall is in our collective memory, we have to remember that this happened”. And that is why he has hung a plaque on Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven as a reminder of Balkenende’s fall.

The fall

It is Tuesday 2 May, 2006 when Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende visits the Mayor of Eindhoven. A number of teenagers are standing in front of city hall, they want to give Balkenende skating lessons. “To help him get rid of his boring image”, one of the boys says.

When the Prime Minister gets out of his car, he is asked if he wants to skate for a moment. “I’m not good at that at all”, is Balkenende’s first reaction. But after a brief explanation, he gets on a skateboard anyway. Things go wrong immediately, Balkenende falls backwards onto his butt. “I did my best. It was still fun to try it out”, he says afterwards.

“It is a fantastic iconic moment, one that is in our collective memory”, Rens van de Plas says. “I was seven when it happened, but I experienced it vividly on TV. And I have watched it back many times”.

What did Balkenende do wrong?

Nineteen years after this moment, it has been immortalised on Stadhuisplein. A playful initiative by Rens, without the knowledge of the Municipality of Eindhoven. “It is mainly intended as a tribute. With these kinds of signs, I try to make people smile. Hopefully Balkenende can laugh about it too”.

Skater Thijs can laugh about the sign and especially about the fragment of the fall. “A friend of mine was there, it was even his skateboard. And then he fell!”, the skater laughs. “That video went around all over the place at the time, social media was not like it is now. I really laughed. When the Prime Minister falls, that is of course funny”.

Hilarious

The fragment is still regularly seen in Thijs’s group of friends. “Luckily he didn’t suffer any consequences”. According to the skater, the former Prime Minister did not stand properly on the skateboard. “Then you get a balance problem. You just have to stand on the screws, and then you just go forward like that”.

Two Flemish boys, who are sitting on a bench at the monument, do not know the fragment but find it ‘laughable’. “It could happen to me too”, one of them says. “I understand that plaque, it really is an iconic moment”. A tourist doing a lap on his own skateboard thanks the former Prime Minister: “Everyone should skate. And falling is part of it, that’s the way to learn”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob