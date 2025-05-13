Due to overwhelming interest, the Pentecost dinner at the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven for people on a tight budget is already fully booked. The 400 tickets for the party in ‘white outerwear’ sold out quickly.

Initiator Hugo van Rooij of Stichting (Z)onder Dak says it is already clear that he could easily have accommodated twice as many guests if there had been room for it. “After I had contacted the organisations that are allowed to distribute the tickets, hundreds of people registered in a few days who wanted to attend the party. The Muziekgebouw was full in no time. People are still asking me if they can attend if I still have tickets. Unfortunately, I have to disappoint them.”

Van Rooij is happy that there are so many registrations for the White Dinner on 9 June, but he is concerned about the growing number of poor people in the city. Although he is organising his events on an increasingly grand scale, he still has to say ‘no’ now and then, to his great frustration. Last December, after the Christmas dinner for people on a tight budget, he announced that he would be organising something for every holiday.

He has already ticked off Easter with a search for golden eggs and free fries. Ascension Day is not on his list, he says when asked. The New Year is being worked on. To top it all off, Van Rooij is working on an extra event for the long period between Pentecost and Christmas – there are no national holidays in that half-year. “But I can’t reveal anything about that yet.”

