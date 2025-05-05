Thousands attend Remembrance Day

A few thousand people attended the Remembrance Day at the De Oude Toren cemetery in Eindhoven on Sunday evening. Civilians and soldiers who died since the outbreak of the Second World War were remembered.

On Remembrance Day, people from all walks of life were present. For example, there were veterans, council members, and scouting groups. Representatives of COC Eindhoven, Stichting 18 September, and the imam of the Mevlana Mosque were also present.

More than ten wreaths were laid, among others by the Jewish Community Eindhoven, Committee 30 June—1 July, Royal Philips, and the GGzE.

Holocaust

Martijn Docters opened the commemoration. He is the driving force behind “Het Hornemann Huis”. That museum is about his family members who were murdered during the Holocaust. The main characteristics were Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s speech, laying of wreaths, and a two-minute silence.

Freedom and democracy

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem gave a speech and reflected on the crimes of Nazi Germany and the mourning after the loss of loved ones, even many decades after the war. He also pointed out the vulnerability of freedom and democracy. He made comparisons to the present day. “Our country, city and way of life are worth it. Worth defending. Democracy is being tampered with all over the world. Unfortunately, in many countries, this is done by abusing democracy itself. And we see it happening in countries that we consider our allies.”

In addition to speeches, two minutes of silence and scratch marks, singer-songwriter JW Roy, Fanfare Orchestra Wilhelmina and Male Choir La Bonne Espérance provided the musical accompaniment.

