The Hidden Resistance in Wartime Eindhoven

During World War II, many Eindhoven residents, deemed ‘Untermenschen’ by the Nazis, such as Jews, went into hiding to escape the horrors of concentration camps. The identities of these hidden individuals and those who risked their lives to help them remained a mystery for a long time. Amateur historian Jan de Waal has shed light on this forgotten history through his website ‘Eindhoven 40-44’.

De Waal spent three months researching, utilising his contacts, books, and internet databases. His efforts resulted in a list of over 200 hiding places in Eindhoven, with each person in hiding surviving the war. De Waal emphasises that while the bombings are well-known, the dangerous efforts of resistance fighters are often overlooked, with some losing their lives in the process.

One notable address is Bredalaan 53 in Strijp, where Hans Cassee grew up. Hans is proud that his parents, who were resistance members helping people in hiding, are finally receiving recognition. They started by collecting money for widows of Marechaussees, who received no benefits, and gradually became involved in resistance activities.

Hans, a child during the war, witnessed snippets of his parents’ resistance work. His parents continued their efforts despite the dangers, especially with German neighbours across the street. Hans recalls playing with German soldiers and innocently mimicking their salute, only to be corrected by his parents.

The friendly atmosphere changed as the war progressed. Hans’s mother once retrieved a gun from a fellow resistance member’s house under the pretence of helping his unsuspecting wife, carrying it home in a small handbag. The Cassee family also hosted people in hiding, including a couple named Eisner, whom Hans referred to as his ‘uncle’ due to their close bond.

Gas consumption posed a risk of revealing hiding places, so Hans’s father manipulated the meter to avoid detection. The Eisners survived the war, and after the liberation, they sent gifts from The Hague for Sinterklaas. The period of hiding was rarely discussed, as De Waal notes, those involved felt they had done their duty and moved on.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha