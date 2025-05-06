There are seven so-called steel slags within the municipal boundaries of Eindhoven. These are remnants of the steel industry that are used to raise the ground, among other things, but which can cause major damage to the environment.

This is evident from research by Nu.nl and Investico. For the record, this is not a new invasive animal species, but large stony chunks made from residual products from the steel industry.

Metals

However, experts warn that these blocks can contain metals that can cause major damage to the living environment because they damage the ground in which they are located. The precise risks are still unknown.

Locations

There are seven steel slags in Eindhoven, namely in the Blixembosch, where two pieces are located, in the Achtse Barrier, in the Philips de Jonghpark, on the Sliffertsestraat and at the Roostenhof cemetery in the south of the city.

Source: Studio040

Translate by Ayşenur Kuran