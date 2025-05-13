In Eindhoven, so-called steel slag has been placed in several places: a product of remnants of the steel industry that may be harmful to the environment and health. The municipality of Eindhoven has announced that it is following the discussion about the material and still doubts whether it will be used further.

The municipality has announced that the steel slag in Eindhoven is in the product Duomix. In the city, the product would not be used in layers much thicker than 20 centimetres.

Material

The material is used as a ‘semi-hard surface’, a type of road surface that is somewhere between hardened and unhardened, including gravel, for example.

The municipality of Eindhoven has announced that the material used has been approved in a decision on soil quality. The GGD or the RIVM must determine any health risks. It is up to national regulations to prohibit the use of steel slag.

The municipality has stated that it will follow the discussion of whether Duomix can be used for semi-hard surfaces.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran