Splitting wood and training in Roman armor

Always wanted to know how you look in Roman armor? You can try it out this weekend during the Roman days at Prehistorisch Dorp open-air museum. Actors will bring antiquity to life there next weekend.

From 29 May 29 to 1 June, at the same time at the Romeinse Dagen you can also make your own Roman cloak pin, build a mini-version of a Roman bridge and bake homemade bread by the fire. The activities are brought to life by actors from re-enactment groups at the open-air museum in Genneper Parken.

There are also several buildings erected that stood in the region of Eindhoven at the time of the Roman Empire. Such as a work shed in which special crafts were practiced. Or a gatehouse that the Romans used as a watch tower. To smell the scents that the Romans brought with them to the Netherlands, visitors can visit the Roman herb garden.

PreHistorisch Dorp (prehistoric village) is an outdoor museum where visitors can learn about the time of the Middle Ages. The grounds are home to actors who live, eat and work as they did back then.

For more information: preHistorisch Dorp

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob