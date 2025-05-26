SOMO: ‘Heeze business family may earn millions from genocide’

The Krieckaert family of entrepreneurs from Heeze, with offices in Eindhoven, is said to have earned at least 25 million euros from supplying machine parts to the Israeli army.

There is a possibility for the family to be complicit in the actions that Israel is committing in the war between them and Palestine. This violence against the population in Gaza, is being labelled as genocide by human rights organisations, a United Nations committee and an increasing number of experts. This is the conclusion of SOMO, Stichting Onderzoek Multinationale Ondernemingen (Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations).

According to the research agency, Tom and his father Paul Krieckaert, together with Vincent van Campen, are at the head of the Indian company SASMOS HET Technologies, which makes electronic components for the aerospace and defence industry.

Parts

SASMOS is said to be part of the Eindhoven investment company Lumipol Group, located on Achtseweg Zuid, which is also managed by the Krieckaerts. According to SOMO, SASMOS sold more than 38 million dollars’ worth of components between October 2023 and April 2025, two-thirds of which were for Israeli defence companies.

That the SASMOS components were directly used for Israeli military equipment, which is used to commit war crimes against the Palestinians, therefore seems very likely, but cannot be directly proven, ‘except perhaps by the public prosecutor’, SOMO reports.

Obliged

SOMO also uses the case in a lawsuit that it, together with a number of other parties, has filed against the Dutch state. The Netherlands is obliged, because of the Genocide Convention that it has signed, to intervene to prevent companies from being involved in activities that constitute genocide.

Furthermore, the directors cannot deny that they are aware of the risks of complicity in the crimes that Israel commits, the foundation states. SOMO is said to have sent several letters to the Krieckaerts and Van Campen. These were not responded to, according to SOMO.

Offline

Lumipol Group could not be reached for comment, the company’s website is offline at the time of writing.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas