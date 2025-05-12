Singer Do surprises as drag queen

Eindhoven singer Do gave a striking performance this weekend. At café Blue Collar, she appeared as a drag queen. The TV programme inspired the surprise performance Make Up Your Mind, in which BN people dress up unrecognisably as drag performers.

She came on stage to playact and revealed herself as Nicky Stardust. Several drag performances were performed at a brunch, but Do was the big, unrecognisable surprise on Sunday. The Queer040 organisation often presents well-known people who climb the stage as drag queens. Last year, for instance, Eindhoven alderman Rik Thijs performed in disguise.

Connection

Do was not asked for anything. For instance, she will perform during the Eindhoven Pride, which will be held in over a month. Do is headlining the Pride Vibes Festival on Stadhuisplein on 14 June. “Eindhoven feels like coming home, and I feel a deep connection with the queer community. With my music, I want to spread love, acceptance and inclusiveness,“the singer said.

The singer has also written the official theme song for the second edition of Eindhoven Pride. The song, “Dancing Shoes,” will be released on Friday, June 13.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan