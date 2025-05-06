Residents of Best want a cultural centre at Stationsplein

If a concerned group of residents from Best has its way, the municipal organisation will eventually move to Stationsplein. Here, the officials would come together in one building with a new cultural centre and an expanded version of the Biobest cinema.

Harrie van Vroenhoven is one of the initiators of the plans. “We are happy to contribute,” says the honorary member of the heritage association Dye van Best. “Due to the municipality’s plans to build around six hundred homes in the Spoorzone Oost area, there is a risk that Theatre Biobest will disappear. And that would be a shame.”

The theatre, which also serves as a cinema, dates back to 1947 and has evolved over the years into a modern auditorium, with a balcony and over two hundred luxury armchairs. The cinema is also up-to-date in terms of technical facilities. According to Van Vroenhoven, visitors from across the region come to Biobest to see the latest films. “Not just from Best, but also from Eindhoven, Oirschot, Den Bosch, Son en Breugel, and Sint-Oedenrode.”

By train

The fact that the theatre on Stationsstraat is easily accessible by train is certainly a significant advantage. “And this also applies to the civil servants who come to Best by public transport,” states Van Vroenhoven. “In our opinion, the station square is therefore an excellent location for a new town hall. Especially if we are going to merge with Oirschot in the future.”

Van Vroenhoven realises that due to the potential new construction of a town hall/cultural centre in the Spoorzone Oost area, fewer homes can be built. “These could then be realised on the Village Square. In addition to expanding the hospitality sector, so that we can have a lively square again, with the necessary buzz.”

Multiple cinemas

The operators of Biobest, father Robert and son Thomas Hoedt, have previously indicated their willingness to expand the cinema. For example, with multiple screens, a community centre, and the possibility of hosting events and parties. Ideally at the current location, but other options are also open for discussion with the gentlemen.

The group around Van Vroenhoven is in agreement with this and suggests a cultural centre, where – in addition to film – there is also space for theatre, cabaret, music, dance, and performances by local companies. “Residents of Best have clearly expressed their support for the preservation of Biobest. It is now up to the municipality to make a proper assessment.”

The municipality has stated through a spokesperson that it is currently not taking any initiative regarding the proposed development of the stadium area. “However, we are open to this development and are willing to work together. It is up to the initiators to further develop the plans and make any concrete proposals. This also applies to the future of the cinema.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh