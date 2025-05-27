Renovation of Best Town Hall Costs Millions

However, a suitable location was not found, which means the civil servants will remain in the current town hall. Best will have to dig deep into its pockets to make the building future-proof.

The central heating system needs to be replaced, which will cost nearly 200,000 euros, and the measures to improve fire safety will cost around 500,000 euros. The building renovations, along with project costs, bring the total expenditure for 2025 to 1.5 million euros.

Additionally, 2.5 million euros have been set aside for the renovations in 2026, bringing the total investment to 4 million euros. The local council will later clarify how that money will be spent.