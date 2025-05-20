Region aims for leading international museum

In the future, the region should have a leading international museum. Additionally, five other items are on the wish list of ‘top facilities’ from the Metropolitan Region Eindhoven (MRE). “It should put the region on the international map.”

An initial study into the provision levels of the 21 municipalities that together form the Metropolitan Region Eindhoven revealed that the MRE is focusing on six special facilities of international stature.

One striking plan is to establish a top international museum. This museum should align with the region’s strong ‘technological and creative profile’. “I won’t provide a specific example right now. But we want a museum that puts the region on the international map, as we currently do not have that,” said Stijn Steenbakkers, Chair of Economy within MRE and Alderman in Eindhoven.

Further down the wish list are the development of the Next Nature Museum and the Futurelab at the Evoluon, as well as a large events venue, with a preference for the Aquabest location. Strengthening the design ecosystem, such as an expansion of the Eindhoven Dutch Design Week, is also on the list.

Basic facilities

However, Steenbakkers emphasises that the basic facilities must first be in order, which is currently lacking. And that is where the friction lies. As the research also reveals, there is a shortage of general practitioners, pharmacies, school buildings, midwives, mental health institutions, hotels, and shops.

The research was part of the so-called Beethoven deal. “With this inventory, we now have an initial picture of what is needed to enable the region’s growth towards 2040. The picture is very diverse; in some areas of provision, we are already doing well, but in others, there is still work to be done,” says Steenbakkers.

Billions

To get the basic provisions in order, £2.8 billion needs to be invested by 2040. Approximately half of this should come from municipal funds. For the initial period up to and including 2028, three hundred million has already been included in the budgets of the municipalities. For additional funding, the MRE is also looking at what The Hague can contribute.

Each municipality in the region will now assess what is needed explicitly at the local level. “The differences in provisions are geographical. Therefore, the implementation and pace may also vary,” says Suzan van de Goor, chair of Space and Housing within MRE. The agreements and plans are made in collaboration with residents, businesses, and organisations. “A municipality does not manage general practitioners, but it can facilitate the location for, for example, a health centre.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh