Rabobank invests one billion euros in rental housing

Rabobank will invest one billion euros in rental housing in the Eindhoven region over the coming years through BPD Woningfonds, a division of the bank. According to Rabobank, the need is significant due to the region’s rapid growth and a shortage of affordable rental homes. Ultimately, 2,750 such homes are to be built.

These will be homes in the mid-rental segment, houses or apartments with a maximum rent of just under 1,200 euros per month.

Rabobank acknowledges a tight market for affordable rental homes throughout the Netherlands. However, in the high-tech region of Eindhoven, “the challenge is particularly steep,” the organisation stated.

Affordable

BPD Housing Fund focuses on new-build homes that must be affordable. The fund purchases homes early in a construction project, ensuring that developers are guaranteed that the houses to be built will be sold. This secures the financing for developers for the project, according to Rabobank.

“BPD Housing Fund exists to provide households with middle incomes, such as first-time buyers, families, independently living elderly individuals, and elderly individuals with care needs, with sustainable and affordable homes,” says Harm Janssen from the fund.

De Caai

The new neighbourhood, De Caai by the Eindhoven Canal, is one of the projects in which BPD is already delivering mid-rent homes.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh