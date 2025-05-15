PSV potential champions on Sunday

That PSV can become champions on Sunday is unbelievable according to Luuk de Jong. After the match won against Heracles on Wednesday evening, the PSV striker admitted that he had lost confidence in a good outcome a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, the national title is now in sight. “Football can be crazy.

In four games, PSV went from a nine-point deficit to a one-point lead over rival Ajax. The Amsterdammers were unable to get past 2-2 after a late goal from FC Groningen on Wednesday evening, and thus once again dropped points in the battle for the championship.

Noise

After the match against Heracles, the PSV players remained on the field. It was eventually team manager Bas Roorda who heard from family in the stands at FC Groningen that the score was 2-2. After that, a huge noise sounded from the stands. “We really didn’t dare dream that we would be in first place,” says De Jong.

“You can see that there is tension when you have to perform. It is easier for a team to hunt than to be hunted. Opponents smell blood. I speak from experience. We found our form again at the right moment and put pressure on Ajax.”

Discharge

There was a huge release on the field and in the stands after the final whistle in Groningen. Still, De Jong remains cautious. “It was a madhouse in the stadium, but we have to finish it as a team. Only then can we celebrate. Sparta Rotterdam is a good team, it is a difficult away match for us. We have to do what we are good at, as we showed against Heracles in the first half. Play good football, chase and with a lot of energy.”

The draw also came as a pleasant surprise to coach Peter Bosz. “I have never experienced anything like this in my career.” He is not counting his chickens before they hatch. “We have nothing yet, but the big difference is that we now have it in our own hands. We have to keep our heads up.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez