PSV player Rick Karsdorp will be missing in action

The 30-year-old wing-back continues to suffer from a knee injury and is set to undergo surgery next week.

This seems to mark the end of his time in the PSV shirt. In the summer, he joined the Eindhoven club on a free transfer from Italian side AS Roma. He signed a one-year contract with an option for another season. In his first year, he played twenty official matches.

However, whether Peter Bosz’s team will continue with him remains uncertain. Karsdorp, who progressed through Feyenoord’s youth academy, has been plagued by injuries for some time. This includes his debut for AS Roma, where he had to leave the pitch with a torn cruciate ligament and missed the rest of the season. It is unclear how long Karsdorp will be sidelined due to this injury.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh