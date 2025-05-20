The last wish of PSV fan Harm comes true: ‘Really beautiful’. Being at the PSV celebrations was the last wish of Harm (58) from Nuenen. He is seriously ill, and that is why the Wish Ambulance arranged for him to attend the championship celebrations on Monday. Together with his brothers, Harm experienced a special day in Eindhoven. We took pictures with the players on the bus. That was when I completely broke down.”

Harm and his two brothers have been PSV supporters since childhood. And their club from Eindhoven became national champions for the 26th time last Sunday. That was celebrated on Monday, and thanks to the Wensambulance, the three brothers were able to be there.

Chat and trophy

Despite the pain and sadness, it was a great day for the men. “It was beyond expectations. It was well organised by the Wensambulance. Great, really great”, says Harm. One of the best moments for him was when the players came to have a chat. “I also got to hold the trophy together with my great friend Luuk de Jong.”

Unfortunately, it will be the last time for Harm to see his club become champions. “On 24 June I would have turned 59, but that’s not going to happen”, he says. Fortunately, trainer Peter Bosz promised Harm in the ambulance that ‘they will go for it again next year’.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran