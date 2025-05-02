Police identify two suspects in €8,500 Eindhoven shop theft

Police believe they have identified two of the three individuals involved in the theft of over €8,500 worth of goods from a Kruidvat store in Eindhoven.

The suspects are reportedly Romanian men, aged 24 and 25. They were recognised by a member of the public, who then alerted authorities. However, the pair have not yet been arrested.

The identity of the female suspect remains unknown. The trio targeted the Heezerweg branch on 6 October last year, managing to steal thousands of euros worth of merchandise in under an hour. Police believe the suspects may have been involved in similar thefts in the past.

Upon entering, the thieves looked like normal customers. The man and woman both grabbed a shopping basket and put all the products in it. Then the third perpetrator entered and all the items were put in his backpack. He walked out and no alarm went off.

Special backpacks

Products were also put in the woman’s bag. She walked out and again the alarm did not go off. Not long after, the men returned to the shop. They took attachment brushes and some more make-up and left the shop. Presumably, they were using special backpacks which prevented the alarm from going off.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta