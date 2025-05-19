Police bus drives into PSV supporters: ‘Not an unusual tactic’

There was unrest at the Philips Stadium on Sunday night during PSV’s championship party. A video of a police bus driving into groups of PSV supporters sparked outrage on social media.

Sunday evening, things got restless around the Philips Stadium at PSV’s championship party. PSV supporters clashed with the police present. A video is circulating online of a police bus driving into groups of supporters near the stadium, when it seems to be quiet around the stadium.

In the video posted by the X channel Casual Ultra Official, which itself is not very complimentary about the police, the police vehicle is heavily cursed at, and there is also little understanding online for the actions of the car driver.

The police say they understand that the action looks strange, but nothing crazy happens. “We understand that this looks strange at first glance. However, this is not an unusual tactic,” a police spokesperson said.

“What is not visible is that a lot has preceded this: confrontations, violence, throwing stones and so on. Space is being created, and we want to keep groups apart.”

“We also read online that many people think we are deliberately provoking here, but that is certainly not true. The vans also drive away. The video does not show the full picture,” said the police spokesperson.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas