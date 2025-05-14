Nuenen grants permit for Eeneind distribution centre

The Municipality of Nuenen, despite protests and many objections from residents, has granted a permit for the construction of a huge distribution centre on Eeneind-West. According to the municipality, there was no other way.

No one in Nuenen and nearby Geldrop-Mierlo is waiting for the arrival of a distribution centre. Yet the distribution centre appears to be coming – as expected.

The Municipality of Nuenen says that, based on national legislation, it has no choice but to grant a permit. The municipality only has to assess whether the development is possible in terms of the spatial layout, according to the municipality. The no fewer than 1,500 views that were classified did not provide arguments for not granting the permit.

However, the municipality let it be known that the decision to grant a permit can still be challenged in court.

As a last hope, local residents will now look to the provincial government which has yet to grant an environmental permit under the nitrogen issue. The province is currently not granting nitrogen permits because of the poor state of Noord Brabant’s natural environment.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob