No new tuberculosis cases at PSV after striker Pérez becomes infected

None of the PSV players or staff have contracted tuberculosis in recent months. This was revealed after the latest round of tests by the regional GGD.

The national champion was confronted with a tuberculosis infection in striker Lucas Pérez in March. The GGD immediately started a source and contact investigation. The player himself was treated immediately and is now recovering, but will not return to PSV.

On the day that PSV was honoured in Eindhoven for winning the national title, the last test was taken of the players and staff of the selection. All test results were negative and with that the tuberculosis research was formally completed by the GGD.

Substitute

The 36-year-old striker Lucas Pérez signed with PSV in February and wanted to help the club to the title as a substitute. He came over from his childhood sweetheart Deportivo La Coruña, but had his contract terminated a month earlier for personal reasons.

But in the end, little came of helping PSV. The Spanish striker was allowed to come on three times. Twice against Go Ahead Eagles in the cup and league and once against RKC. In total, Pérez played only 27 minutes for the Eindhoven team.

Recovery

The striker says he is recovering well and has been out of quarantine for a few weeks now. With an active tuberculosis infection, someone must be in isolation for three to four weeks and undergo a course of antibiotics. Pérez continues his rehabilitation in consultation with PSV in his home country of Spain. He will have to take medication for his tuberculosis infection for at least another four months.