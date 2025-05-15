Nine artists present an Eindhoven coloring book

A collective of international illustrators based in Eindhoven invites the public to experience the city through a child’s eyes at the upcoming Colorful Eindhoven exhibition.

This community-driven initiative, created by nine international artists Anna, Anindita, Eva, Galina, Guille, Julia, Lama, Payal, and Christine, explores Eindhoven’s architectural landmarks through playful and inclusive illustrations. The exhibition is the first phase of a larger project: a multicultural, eco-conscious children’s activity book that introduces young readers to the city’s built environment through colouring pages, puzzles, and storytelling.

The exhibition will feature original illustrations, interactive artworks, and behind-the-scenes sketches that reveal the creative process. Children and families are invited to contribute to a collaborative piece and share their ideas for the final book. The artists aim to gather community input to ensure the activity book reflects the lived experiences of Eindhoven’s diverse population. This weekend’s event at DEMO – Metamorph is free and open to all ages.

Venue: Demo Eindhoven, 17 Stationsplein

Dates: 16th May (20.00 opening night)

17th and 18th May (12.00-17.00)