New mural honours PSV icons Gomes, Gakpo and Frits Philips

A new mural has appeared at the Philips Stadion. Former goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, Eindhoven native Cody Gakpo, and club icon Frits Philips are immortalised on a wall on Frederiklaan.

The idea for the artwork comes from software company CodeFlex, which moved into the building on Frederiklaan two years ago. “We wanted to make a beautiful addition to the street; after all, it is the beginning of Philips village. You can still see the two original pillars standing,” says Stef Rooijakkers, product manager at CodeFlex and co-initiator of the project.

With that idea, the company approached Perry from Studio Fatcap, a graffiti artist from Eindhoven, who was closely connected to PSV. “We wanted a Legends Wall featuring icons from different generations. Perry has good connections with various supporters’ groups, and together they decided who would be depicted on the wall. We were immediately excited about their proposal,” Rooijakkers adds.

Artist Gart Smits drew the first lines on the wall last Thursday. Although the bad weather over the weekend delayed the work somewhat, it is expected that the artwork will be completely finished by Thursday.

The mural is not going unnoticed: passers-by regularly stop to take a photo, and many PSV supporters also come to have a look. “We haven’t seen any players yet, but we hope that Gakpo and Gomes will come by soon to admire the result with their own eyes,” says Rooijakkers.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh