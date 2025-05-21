Nature park sees funding cut off

For years, Brabant’s nature area Van Gogh National Park, which is largely located around Eindhoven, was in the process of gaining the title of ‘National Park’. But a few months after that title was acquired, the Government announced that the amount of money involved would be scrapped.

The Dutch cabinet is cutting €24,000,000 from the national parks. For Van Gogh Nationaal Park, that means a loss of about €200,000 a year. That’s a serious bite out of the park’s budget.

IVN Natuureducatie (institute for nature (conservation) education) will get no more money at all due to the cut if it is up to the Cabinet. This means that special teaching programs for elementary school will be cancelled. For Van Gogh Nationaal Park it also means that there is no more money to stimulate sustainable agriculture. The organisation is unhappy with the Cabinet’s decision.

“Stopping funding for national parks is very unwise and given the years of preparations with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, for multi-year funding, it is also an inappropriate decision”, the organisation said.

“Van Gogh Nationaal Park, thanks to more than seventy partners, continues to invest in the future of the landscape with space for nature and entrepreneurship”, the organisation said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Ed.~ IVN stands for “Instituut voor Natuureducatie en Duurzaamheid“, “institute for nature education and sustainability.” It is a Dutch association that focuses on nature education and promoting a sustainable society by actively involving people in nature, environment and landscape “.

The goals of IVN are: Motivating people to experience nature and provide more knowledge of nature. Making people aware of the need for a sustainable lifestyle. Actively involving people in nature so that they feel connected to the environment and are committed to conserving nature. Creating a nature-rich school environment