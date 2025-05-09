Municipalities raise wedding prices steeply

Getting married in the town hall is more expensive than a year ago. For example, you pay around €750 for a Saturday afternoon ceremony in Eindhoven and Nuenen. In municipality Geldrop-Mierlo, the price rose the most in proportion.

According to research by ThePerfectWedding.nl, it turns out that you pay considerably more for a wedding ceremony in North Brabant this year than last year. The increase also varies by day and municipality. According to Sarah Glasbergen, founder of ThePerfectWedding.nl, there is a good reason why some days are more expensive to get married than others.

‘Friday is a popular day to get married, so waiting times for this day often increase. Municipalities try to encourage prospective couples to get married on another weekday by increasing the cost of a Friday afternoon ceremony.’

Son en Breugel, for instance, is number 3 on the list of most expensive Brabant municipalities to get married on a Friday afternoon. You pay around €760 for a Friday afternoon ceremony there.

Biggest increase

Geldrop-Mierlo is the municipality with the highest percentage increase. For instance, for a Friday ceremony, you pay 15.7 per cent more than last year. And on Saturdays thirteen per cent more. Monday to Thursday did stay the same in terms of cost. You pay 649.90 euros for a Saturday afternoon ceremony at the town hall. Monday to Friday 458.50 euros and on Friday €553.70.

3 to 5 per cent

The increase is highest in this municipality but the costs are certainly not the highest. In Eindhoven, Son en Breugel and Nuenen, for instance, you pay around €750 for a Saturday afternoon ceremony. So Nuenen is one of the most expensive municipalities in the region but their prices have remained the same as last year. For the others municipalities in the region, the increase is between 3 and 5 per cent.

The cheapest municipality in the region is Waalre municipality. For a Saturday afternoon ceremony, you pay €625. And on a weekday you pay €456.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.