Millions to library and urban sports in region

In Eindhoven and surrounding municipalities such as Waalre, Best, Son en Breugel and Nuenen, five new projects have been launched, which should improve the quality of life. They involve strengthening libraries and the construction of skate parks and BMX tracks. The projects will receive a total of more than 12 million euros.

One of the projects is about urban sports. This is a collaboration between nine municipalities, including Waalre, Best, Son en Breugel, Nuenen, Eindhoven and Veldhoven. Experiences with the urban sports parks in Best and Eindhoven have shown that these places are more than just skate parks or BMX bike racing, but are also places where young people meet.

“The construction of an urban sports park is one of the spearheads in Waalre,” says alderman Kees Voortman (sports and culture). To see what the possibilities are in these municipalities for urban sports such as skateboarding, BMX or freerunning, 1.7 million euros have been made available.

Libraries

The libraries in the Brainport region will also receive a substantial sum of almost two million euros. According to Albert Kivits, director of the Eindhoven Library, the library plays an important role for newcomers who come to the region. “The library is accessible and must feel close to home for people. For example, we offer children’s books in 98 different languages. We are an important party when it comes to broad prosperity and we want to give this a new impetus.”

The library wants to use the money to help more people with basic skills such as reading, writing and digital skills. They also strive to make more people feel connected to each other in their neighbourhood.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez