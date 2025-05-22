Major damage and injuries after car collision on Karel de Grotelaan

One person was injured in an accident at the intersection of Kasteellaan and Karel de Grotelaan in Eindhoven. Two cars collided.

The collision caused major damage on the road.

Hospital

The victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

According to witnesses, one of the drivers allegedly drove through a red light, a 112 correspondent reports. The exact circumstances are still being investigated by the police.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez