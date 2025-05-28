Litter and drug dealing in Tongelre

Litter, drug dealing and sometimes poor lighting. These are some of the problems Tongelre district is struggling with. The city council fraction of christian democrats therefore want to improve the quality of life in the Eindhoven district. The coalition party asks the city council to take action.

According to local residents, loading and unloading at Haagdijk shopping centre creates unsafe traffic situations, according to CDA. The party therefore wants the situation there to be improved.

Nuisance

Near Mignotveld there is a nuisance of disturbed persons and drug trade. There are ideas among local residents to make the field more attractive so that people can play sports and meet each other there. CDA wants to know if the municipality is open to such developments.

In addition, other neighbourhood parks are sometimes said to be unsafe. The political group wants the municipality to do something about that, for example by installing smart lighting. Finally, CDA also wants the municipality to look into placing additional trash cans and dispensers with dog poop bags.

