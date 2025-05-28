Launching Elly’s bracelet for singles at Stripe-Fest

Saturday during Stripe-Fest, Elly’s singles bracelet made its entrance. A mint green band that shows you are open to love. The idea came about after the death of her husband. When she suddenly realised how difficult it is to see if someone is still single.

The bachelor and bachelorette bracelets were on display for the first time at Stripe-Fest. Elly stood behind a booth with her friends and sister to promote the bracelets. “There were a lot of great responses. I get so excited about it myself”, Elly Aarts-Van Schalen, creator of ‘The Love Will Find You’, says. The bands provide an approachable way to make contact. Although that was very difficult at the festival at Strijp-S.

True Love

“The weather is not cooperating. You don’t see anyone walking with a bracelet because of all those ponchos and long sleeves”, Stijn says. He bought a bracelet, but was not yet the lucky one to find true love. Lex also bought one and was busy looking. “I’m looking for true love”, he says. He dances with his arms in the air on purpose to draw attention to his band.

Besides the bracelet wearers, others at the festival are not yet as aware of Elly’s concept. “It’s just a bracelet… isn’t it?” But after a lot of guessing, they also knew what the purpose was. “I think it’s a really good concept. I have been with the same guy for a long time, but I understand that for others it is a very good way to address someone”, Jacqueline says with a beer in her hand.

Death

The 44-year-old Elly came up with the idea after the death of her husband. “Such a sad moment in my life got me thinking. Because how do you know, as someone in their 30s, if someone is open to contact? That’s when I came up with the idea of bracelets”. Elly and her friends stood at a stall selling the bracelets. “The weather may not be cooperating, but all those responses keep me motivated. I hope The Love Will Find You will become a concept throughout the country”, Elly says, smiling. When you purchase a bracelet, you not only support yourself as a single, but also a good cause. The charity ‘No Guts No Glory’. They organise musical outings for people with cancer and their caregivers.

Elly is already busy talking to other festival organisers, so she can introduce her bracelets there as well. With hopefully better weather then.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob