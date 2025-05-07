Last GLOW for director Ronald Ramakers

GLOW director Ronald Ramakers is saying goodbye to the Eindhoven light art festival after ten years. This year is his last edition.

The annual festival is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year. The last ten years have been led by Ramakers. “Ten years ago, GLOW was not what it is today. We purchased works of art and presented them with care. But now? Now we create together. Residents, students, pupils, artists, entrepreneurs, municipalities – we have become one collective. Light art connects, we prove that together”, Ramakers says.

Passing the baton

After those ten years, Ramaker feels it is time to pass the baton and give someone else the chance to further develop GLOW. “My personal motto that I have always carried with me is: With (light) art I connect the world in the heart. I have been committed to that for years. And now the time has come to pass the baton”.

He does not yet know what the next adventure will be. The focus is now first on this year’s anniversary edition. It is not yet known who will take over from him after that.

GLOW attracts around 750,000 visitors annually. In recent years, the festival has also been expanded to the surrounding municipalities of Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob