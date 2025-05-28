King will open VNG congress in Eindhoven Klokgebouw

King Willem-Alexander will open the annual congress of VNG on Tuesday, 17 June. It is the hundredth edition of the congress.

During the opening of VNG (Vereniging Nederlandse Gemeenten, association of Netherlands municipalities), the King will give a speech. He will also attend part of the programme. Furthermore, he will enter into conversation with young administrators about their experiences in local government, VNG reports.

The theme of the anniversary edition of VNG Jaarcongres (annual conference) is ‘Samen maken we de toekomst’ (‘together we make the future’). Representatives of municipalities from across the country will reflect on that theme. For example, there are discussions on how municipalities can strengthen each other. There will also be discussions on how municipalities can find new solutions to major social challenges in areas such as economic development, wealth distribution, the labour market and healthcare.

Congress

Since 1918, VNG has organised an annual congress for its members. It is now a two-day event where Mayors, Aldermen, Councillors and other stakeholders from Dutch municipalities meet. Again this year, more than 3,000 participants will be attending.

For more information: VNG Jaarcongres 2025

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob