International School expands again

The International School Eindhoven, which is both a primary and secondary school, can be found at two locations in Eindhoven. On the Jan Luikenstraat in Gestel and a stone’s throw from the PSV training complex, on the Oirschotsedijk. The school currently has 1400 students. The plan is to grow to 1600 students.

Classrooms and theatre

In order to accommodate these students, construction is underway. The new building will not only have classrooms, but also a reception, a theatre, a lunchroom and classrooms. The starting signal for construction was given by alderman Steenbakkers on Wednesday afternoon.

The renovations on the International School campus will mean saying goodbye to the temporary buildings on the school grounds. The temporary units are outdated and can no longer be renovated, as was previously shown by an inspection. The work is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.