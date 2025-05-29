Initiators reluctantly agree to location of Son war memorial

“It was bend or break,” says Arie Donck, one of the initiators of the war memorial in honour of the historic Bailey bridge in Son en Breugel, about the municipality’s proposal. The village council wants to place the memorial at the pond on the Europalaan. “It was this or no permit.”

The initiators would have preferred the monument to be placed at the canal bridge (where the Bailey bridge was built in 1944, ed.), but according to Donck they had no choice. “It was either the pond or the permit would be withdrawn. So the new location was simply imposed on us. The reasons why it cannot be in the place we wanted are nonsense.”

‘Liar’

Donck calls the responsible alderman Jan Boersma a ‘liar’. “You can write this down without any problem. He gives all sorts of fallacies as to why we cannot place our memorial at the canal bridge. Take the cables and pipes for example, they are indeed there. But I have reported this to the Cables and Pipes Information Centre myself and they see no obstacle to placing our monument.”

Other foundation

According to the initiator, there is enough space. “We also offered to have a different foundation made, so that the monument can stand on the ground. Instead of a foundation that has to be in the ground. We also spoke with Rijkswaterstaat, as the owner of the pipes, about a place in the green. This was certainly negotiable, but the municipality simply ignored it.”

In a letter to the VVD, Voor U! and D66 factions, which recently submitted questions to the municipal council, the municipality emphasises that ‘the public space at the intended location is needed in the short term for the construction and development of the F50 cycle route and the associated redevelopment of the public space’.

Furthermore, the municipality foresees problems with traffic safety. ‘It is already a busy area and placing this monument will cause even more distraction and many visitors’, as can be read in the letter. This is reason enough for the municipality not to allow the placement of the monument at the ‘ideal location’ and to choose the pond on the Europalaan.

Alternative location

According to Donck, the initiators also suggested an alternative location: “On the Nieuwstraat, just over the bridge at the canal. Where the tree was also planted for a centenarian resident of Son en Breugel. We were prepared to talk to the family to see if they would have any objections, but this was not necessary, because this location was also rejected by the municipality.”