House in Woensel destroyed by fire

A house on Metiuslaan in the Woensel district was destroyed by a fierce fire in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The resident was taken to hospital by ambulance. A cat did not survive the fire.

The resident had discovered the fire himself and fled outside with one of his cats, a 112 correspondent reports. When the fire brigade arrived, large flames were visible. The fire brigade could not prevent the house from burning down completely. There is smoke and water damage at the addresses next to and below the affected house.

Research

The fire department was busy for at least half an hour before all the flames were gone. It is not clear how the fire started. It is currently being investigated. The area around the house was cordoned off with tape.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez