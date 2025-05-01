Herman (83) retires after 25 years at Nettorama

Herman van Soest (83) had to retire from professional military service at the age of 55, but he thought that was much too early. After a few years behind the geraniums, he decided to go back to work at the age of 58, namely at the Nettorama on the Hurksestraat in Eindhoven. He is now retiring there for the second time, after 25 years of service.

On Friday, April 25, Herman celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary at Nettorama. “I had to hang around after my shift. When I was allowed to enter the canteen at 10:00, all my colleagues, my wife and child were there. There was also a huge cream cake with my face on it.”

The anniversary was also visible in the vegetable department and there was a picture of Herman with balloons. “It was celebrated well,” Herman says laughing.

Vegetable department

But Herman almost never worked at the supermarket. “I saw a vacancy in the newspaper and decided to apply, but strangely enough there was no room,” Herman recalls.

“A few months later I got a call and they asked if I wanted to come and work in the vegetable department,” says Herman. And so it happened: Herman went to work four half days a week, and a quarter of a century later he still works two mornings a week from 6:00 to 9:00 in the morning.

Discipline

For Herman it is clear where he gets his energy from: “It is very simple. You have to have discipline and enjoy your work. I have that with both the customers and the colleagues. They make it fun.” His work also keeps him moving, he has to lift something every now and then and he stays among people.

He does notice a difference in the work between young and old. “Not all youth are equally fanatical. It would be good if the youth would do military service,” Herman says laughing.

Past

Despite Herman having had a lot of fun at the supermarket in recent years, it will soon be time to say goodbye to the store. “I have said several times: this is the last year, but now it really is. Although I still think: maybe I am stopping too soon.”

On May 16, Herman will work his last morning shift and will enjoy his second retirement.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez