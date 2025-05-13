Han dreams of a running club for the visually impaired

Han Liem from Eindhoven is visually impaired and dreams of establishing his branch of Running Blind in his city, a running group for blind and visually impaired individuals.

Such running groups already exist in many parts of the Netherlands, but none in the Eindhoven region. Almost all groups in the region are part of an athletics club, including people without disabilities. Han has tried various ways to set up a group in Eindhoven. He says Eindhoven Athletics is open to the idea, but interest has yet to materialise. This may be because few people know that this form of running exists.

Disability

Running with a visual impairment is never done alone. Runners run together with a buddy, connected by a tether. They form a team: the runner sets the pace, while the buddy determines the direction. The buddy also provides instructions along the way, such as for turns, obstacles, puddles, or curbs — all for a safe run.

The Running Blind Foundation was established ten years ago in Rotterdam, where a few people at the Eye Hospital decided to use running to make blind and visually impaired individuals socially active. It has since grown into twenty running groups nationwide, with two currently being established.

Advocacy

Han pleaded for the running club on the Eindhoven talk show Eindje van de Week.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh