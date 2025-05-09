Geldrop Estate near ‘Most Unique Garden’ title

Kasteel Geldrop Estate is one of the three finalists for the ‘Castle Prize’. Previously, the estate had already made it into the top ten, and thanks to public votes, it is now guaranteed a place on the podium.

The theme of the competition is ‘most unique garden in the Netherlands’. The three heritage sites with the most votes – including the estate in Geldrop – will soon receive a visit from a jury, who will select the overall winner.

Appreciation

The jury has already expressed its appreciation during the nomination phase for the estate’s “strong social character”, noting that it is freely accessible to the public. Attention has also been given to its focus on biodiversity, the jury added.

The ‘Castle Prize’ is being awarded for the third time and is made possible by participants of the VriendenLoterij. In addition to the title, the winner will also receive €10,000. Kasteel Geldrop Estate plans to use the money to create a green maze.

The award ceremony will take place on 5 June at Soestdijk Palace.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta